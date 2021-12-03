Henagar hosting annual Christmas at the Cabin event in city park

The City of Henagar plans an evening of festive Christmas activities today. According to City Clerk Lora Corbin, Henagar will host its annual Christmas Parade, followed by Christmas Cabin in the City Park on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Parade starts at 5 pm with lineup at 4 p.m. in the plaza across from Limon’s. It ends at the park, with activities there including pictures with Santa Claus. Donations to Toys for Tots can be made at a drop box at the cabin.
Corbin said the CrossOver Cowboy Church will cook chili and serve cornbread. The Southern Cross Cowboy Church will reportedly have chuckwagons set.
“They always do a great job with that,” she said. “We’ll also have free train rides with the same train that was here during the Fourth of July. We’ll also have free popcorn and hot chocolate. Everything is free.”
The Tinseltones by Tomlinson Original Dickens Carolers group out of Atlanta will also perform, along with the Henagar Baptist Church Children’s Choir.
For more information, call City Hall at (256) 657-6282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.