US Senator Tommy Tuberville is calling attention to the importance of Career and Technical Education since November is National Career Development Month, a reminder of the importance of equipping our students to unlock their potential as they enter the workforce.
“Career development begins in the classroom. Just as athletes spend the off-season prepping and practicing prior to stepping on the field, career development should begin prior to students stepping into their first job,” said the former Auburn head football coach.
“Our schools should prioritize practical education and career development resources for America’s students. We need their skills and talents to grow our economy and lead us into a more prosperous future — and certain skills can be taught prior to graduating high school.”
For high school students, choosing a career path can be a difficult decision, he said.
They weigh many factors, such as personal interests, the rising cost of higher education, earning potential, and accessibility of job opportunities.
“In recent years, the challenging economy and job market has left many students uncertain about taking their next steps,” Tuberville said.
A 2019 survey found that only about half of America’s high school students feel prepared for the workforce.
Tuberville applauded organizations such as Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO), such as Future Farmers of America (FFA), Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) -- organizations that are tools for students, by preparing them to successfully launch into their careers.
“These organizations expose students to unique development opportunities and help them sharpen their leadership, critical thinking, and communication abilities,” Tuberville said.
“In addition to classes where they learn real-life concepts, students can explore their interests through rigorous competitions and conferences. As a former FFA officer, I can personally attest to the positive impact the organization made in my life. I’m proud to see many students continue to benefit from similar experiences.
“Whether students choose to attend a four-year university, pursue a two-year technical program, or immediately enter the workforce after high school, their CTE experiences teach them valuable skills they’ll carry with them for the rest of their careers. These skills in turn fulfill critical employer needs.”
