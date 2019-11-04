Veterans Day Program set for Monday

The City of Rainsville is gearing up to host its Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at their new location in the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
According to the defense.gov website, Veterans Day became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938 to honor all of those who have served the country living and dead.
Chairperson of the Veterans Memorial Board Kayron Guffey said guest speakers for the event would be Secretary of State John Merrill and House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville.
According to Guffey, they have contacted 18 World War II veterans from DeKalb County to be their special guests. However, all veterans and the public are invited to attend.
She said the City of Rainsville is set to present the 18 veterans with keys to the city, and she “is looking forward to the event.”
“I’ve spent a couple of hours with some of them talking to them on the phone, and I’ve been thrilled to death listening to their stories,” Guffey said.
Listening to the stories of events these World War II veterans went through at a young age has been a part of Guffey's experience while planning the Veterans Day Program.
“I just can’t imagine that they went out at 15, 16 and 17 years old to go fight for our country. That tells the character of these folks, they really love our country to do that,” Guffey said.
The Tom Bevill Enrichment Center is located at 115 Main St. W, Rainsville.
