Alabama SkillsUSA State President shares leadership experiences

The DeKalb County Board of education recently heard from Alabama SkillsUSA State President Emily Webb.
Webb, of Fyffe High School and DeKalb County Technology Center, was elected by her peers at the State Leadership and Skills Conference to represent Alabama’s 2021-22 State Officer Team in the capacity of president.
She joins Alabama SkillsUSA Secretary Ryan Garrod of Gaston High School, treasurer Ray Lambeth of Citronelle High School, and reporter Garrett Weaver of W.S. Neal High School.
Webb shared her experience as a member of Alabama SkillsUSA and the technical skills training, leadership development and hands-on experiences she and her fellow members have developed in their journey.
Alabama SkillsUSA is a student-led organization committed to producing a generation of strong workers and exceptional leaders who will take America’s workforce into a new frontier of triumph and prosperity.
Webb said the program boasted 360,000 students and instructors with more than 600 national partners, covering 130 occupational areas.
“We are very fortunate to have the SkillsUSA president be from DeKalb County and very proud of the experience she has obtained through her leadership,” said DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles. “You can tell she’s really grown from her experience.”
The board also:
• approved the affirmation of District 2 School Board Member Kelly Armstrong.
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for January 25, 2022, bills and accounts.
• approved the following bids: District Offices Cleaning Services - JaniKing of Huntsville, Covington Floors for Fyffe Gym Floor Renovation and Plasma Cutter - Atlast Swiff-Cut - $36,500.
• approved the following retirements and resignations: Cory Dobbins - elementary teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - resignation - 1/28/22, Jeremy Moses - bus driver - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 2/5/22, Makayla Lacy - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 2/4/22, Dian King - mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 2/5/22, Keith Hall - bus driver teach route only - Crossville High School - resignation - 2/19/22 and Mahala Patterson - assistant custodian - Plainview High School - resignation - 2/8/22.
• approved the leave of absence of Sheri Phillips - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School - 1/28/22 - 3/1/22, Larry Odom - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - 2/21/22 - 3/21/22 and Catherine Knight - CNP worker - Crossville Elementary School - 1/28/22 - 3/25/22
• approved on the job injury of Julie West - Geraldine High School - 0 days.
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Antonia Cordell - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-007), Anna Land - elementary art teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2022-010), April Russell - English language arts teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-011) and Deondre Woody - enrichment/intervention teacher - Crossville Middle School (2022-014)
• approved the support placement of Zane Dalton - maintenance employee - Facilities (2022-008), Nathan Gilbert - bus driver - Crossville Middle School (2022-013) and Heather Harris - assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Plainview High School (2022-017)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Ryan Tramel - golf - Fyffe High School, Keith Swisher - baseball - Geraldine High School, Andrew Shelley - soccer, Rafel Munsuia - soccer, Barry Hiland - soccer, John Shelley - soccer, Ron Stopyak - soccer - Sylvania High School.
• approved the following Contracts: Aubrey Zlater - Plainview - custodial support - ESSER 1, Sonya Stephens - homebound - IDEA B, Magon McAnelly - Homebound - local, Sabrina Gore - homebound - IDEA B, Jana Foshee - special education services - IDEA B, Amber Stiefel - special education services - IDEA B, Patricia Bryant - special education services - IDEA B, Marilyn Brown - coordinator - Saturday School Program - Geraldine High School - GHS Title I, Casie Goble - coordinator - Saturday School Program - Geraldine High School - GHS Title I, Stephanie MCreless - coordinator - Saturday School Program - Geraldine High School - GHS Title I.
• approved the following summer program contracts: Otis Washington - mental health services - Title I, Jennifer Ridgeway - coordinator - Henagar - ARP, Marilyn Brown - Co-coordinator - Geraldine - ARP, Julie West - Co-coordinator - Geraldine - ARP, Megan Stone - Co-coordinator - Crossville Middle - ARP, Tracy Tidmore - Co-coordinator - Crossville Middle - ARP and Jess Martin - coordinator - Fyffe - ARP, Steve Street - administrative support - local and Alaina Welden - intervention teacher - Henagar - GEER
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- approved the System Calendar for 2022-23
- approved the Stipend for Student Information System Changeover - Shelley McCollum.
The next meeting is scheduled for March. 24, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.