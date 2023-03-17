ALDOT: Expect I-59 southbound lane closures in DeKalb County

Expect single-lane closures on I-59 between Hammondville and Fort Payne in coming days as all traffic on I-59 is shifted to the southbound roadway while an eight-mile segment of the northbound roadway is removed and reconstructed. The contractor will begin constructing temporary crossovers in the median for the anticipated traffic shift.

 by Steven Stiefel

Motorists traveling on Interstate 59 from north of Hammondville to Fort Payne can expect single-lane closures, according to a press release sent from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

“Contractor A.G. Peltz Group will repair concrete slabs on the southbound roadway,” said North Region Media Contact Seth Burkett.

