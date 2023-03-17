ALDOT: Expect I-59 southbound lane closures in DeKalb County

Motorists traveling on Interstate 59 from north of Hammondville to Fort Payne can expect single-lane closures, according to a press release sent from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
“Contractor A.G. Peltz Group will repair concrete slabs on the southbound roadway,” said North Region Media Contact Seth Burkett.
The repairs are in preparation for all traffic on I-59 to be shifted to the southbound roadway while an eight-mile segment of the northbound roadway is removed and reconstructed.
“Once repairs to the southbound roadway are complete, the contractor will begin constructing temporary crossovers in the median for the anticipated traffic shift. During that work, motorists should be aware of the potential for single-lane closures in either direction,” he said.
Motorists are advised to factor this into trips and to allow more time for traveling in heavier traffic.
The $40.8 million project to replace the northbound roadway from mile marker 225 to 233 is anticipated to be complete in two years.
A recent $25.2 million project replaced about eight miles of the northbound roadway through Fort Payne. An ongoing $44 million project is reconstructing nearly 11 miles of the northbound roadway from north of Reece City to Collinsville.
