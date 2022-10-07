Mentone readies for Colorfest at new location

The Town of Mentone is gearing up for next weekend's big event, the 40th annual Colorfest.
The two-day event is relocating from Mentone Brow Park to the former Moon Lake School, now known as Moon Lake Village. Unlike the brow, the new venue should accommodate plenty of parking in the field on Alabama Highway 117 next to the campus or in the overflow lot at Mentone Community Church. Those needing assistance may be dropped off in front of the former school or get a ride from the main parking area. The presenters of the event, the Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA), suggest a donation of $5 per vehicle.
