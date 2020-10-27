Red Ribbon Week kicked off Monday, and the CED Mental Health Substance Prevention Team began by presenting DeKalb County schools with banners on Friday.
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year locally from Oct. 26. through Oct. 30 and the largest and longest-running drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation.
CED Mental Health Substance Prevention Coordinator Hannah Chandler said the movement began in 1985 in response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena. In his memory and battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear satins red badges.
Those actions led parents to form coalitions against alcohol and other drugs.
Chandler said each year, the CED’s Prevention team takes part in Red Ribbon Week by visiting different schools in Cherokee, Etowah and DeKalb County and educating students on tobacco harms, drugs and alcohol use.
Although a lot can change in three decades, as stated by www.redribbon.org, the Red Ribbon Campaign mission remains the same, to lead and support the nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug-free youth.
Chandler said the Red Ribbon catalyzes to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug-free activities.
This year as part of their initiative, CED’s Prevention team had banners created for the schools after meeting with Crossville Middle School Counselors Traci Tidmore and Leslie Brown.
“We felt like the banners each school could put outside for all to see or inside the hallways and could [also] be used year after year,” said Chandler.
She said the banners were created by TMC Graphics and Signs of Centre, Alabama and were specifically designed for each school.
Each year, Red Ribbon Week features a different theme. This year’s theme is Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug-Free.
According to www.redribbon.org, this year’s theme was created by Tricia Nelson of Locust Elementary School in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is a reminder that we are all empowered with shaping the communities around us through positive, bravery and strength.
Along with the banners, Chandler said schools also hosted dress up days to get students involved.
“We partner with the schools and give out prizes to those who are best dressed or most creative,” she said.
Teenagers are often faced with many different kinds of temptations as they become young adults. As reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping, smoking and alcohol are just a few common examples of substances that young people are challenged to try.
The CED Prevention team encourages parents to talk to their kids about staying drug-free and be involved in their children's lives.
“Vaping is very popular with middle and high school students nowadays,” said Chandler.
She said, just speaking to your children about the dangers they can cause and making smart choices can impact a child's future.
For information on events or speakers on substance prevention, individuals can email hchandler@cedmentalhealth.org. The CED Prevention Team is available to share their information with all communities.
Follow the CED Mental Health Substance Prevention Team on Facebook @cedprevention for regular updates.
