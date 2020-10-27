Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low 68F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then clearing with ample sunshine in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.