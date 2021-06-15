Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.1 million to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.
The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
“Elderly, disabled and low-income Alabama residents on fixed incomes can struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will assist in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”
An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 14 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.
“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in helping those who need it most by utilizing the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year now and in the future.”
Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:
• $260,320 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby) 334-262-4300
• $70,068 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287
• $108,833 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336
• $223,254 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800
• $417,012 to Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) 205-327-7500
• $315,107 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700
• $145,097 to Montgomery County Commission (Montgomery) 334-832-1210
• $215,444 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843
• $318,148 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430
• $120,774 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330
• $303,998 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712
• $205,821 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646
• $173,431 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611
• $227,494 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429
