Registration closing for senior food boxes

Registration for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program has been in full swing.
The CSFP is a monthly food box for ages 60 and older that meet the poverty level guidelines.
Director of DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Emily McCamy said they are excited to announce they’ve had more than 140 DeKalb County senior citizens registered so far for the CSFP.
McCamy said applications could be filled out at the Senior Centers, and their last registration event is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the downstairs area of the Fort Payne Senior Center.
“After that date, our staff will call all clients registered to let them know if they will be receiving these monthly food boxes or if they will be on the waiting list,” McCamy said.
Food for the program is provided by the Food Bank of North Alabama and distributed by the DeKalb County Council on Aging Senior Centers.
Applicants who qualify receive one box of food each month for a year and can reapply at the end of the year.
The box is set to contain food, nutrition, education, and recipes.
Seniors must meet the following monthly incomes:
• one person household - $1,354
• two people household - $1,832
• three-person household - $2,311
• four-person household - $2,790
• add $479 for each additional family member
According to organizers, receiving the Food Box does not affect individuals' ability to receive food from other programs such as SNAP or the Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantries.
“Deliveries to the senior center will begin in January,” McCamy said.
The Fort Payne Senior Center is located at 600 Tyler Ave. SE Fort Payne. For more information, call the Council on Aging at 256-845-8590.
