Registration closing for senior food boxes

Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN... SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL SPREAD INTO THE TENNESSEE VALLEY LATE TONIGHT BEHIND THE DEPARTING WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO THE EAST. ANY LINGERING MOISTURE ON ROADWAYS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FREEZING, MAINLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, AND IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE AND NORTHEAST ALABAMA. THESE SLICK SPOTS AND BLACK ICE MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, AND BE ON ALERT FOR ANY SLICK SPOTS. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB ABOVE FREEZING BETWEEN 8 AND 10 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING, WHICH SHOULD ALLEVIATE THE THREAT FOR SLICK SPOTS AND BLACK ICE.