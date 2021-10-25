DCSO seeking Fort Payne man

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Ethan Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne.
At approximately 5 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2021, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Fruit Farm Road in Fort Payne in an attempt to recover stolen property.
Upon arrival, Rogers fled on foot, leading deputies on a foot pursuit. Deputies, officers with the Fort Payne Police Department, and the Mentone Police Department were called to assist and set up a perimeter. The ALEA aviation unit was also called to assist with the search, but were unable to locate the subject.
On scene, Karen Henderson, 55, of Fort Payne, was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed on the residence.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ethan Rogers please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
“I’d like to thank the public in advance for their help in locating this suspect. We take any potential threat to law enforcement or the public seriously,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We believe that Mr. Rogers is responsible for several thefts in our area, and locating him may also help recover stolen items so that they may be returned to their rightful owners. If you have seen this subject or think you may know where we might find him, give our office a call at 256-845-3801. Your tip will be kept anonymous,” said Welden.
