The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of 30 bicycles from the “Bicycle Man” last Wednesday.
“The Bicycle Man,” also known as Leon McClung, is 91-years-old who has made it his mission to repair discarded bicycles for children in need during the holidays. McClung ensures each bicycle is in good working order before getting it to a child in need.
Each bike comes with a note attached that reads: “Hi, take a look at these 91-year-old hands. God has guided these hands to move over every part of this bicycle to make sure it is in the best looking and working order as possible.
“I hope you cherish and take care of it as much as I have enjoyed fixing it for you. Now as it leaves these hands and goes into your hands, may God guide your hands to have many days of enjoyment from riding this bike.
“May it guide you to always be looking to God for guidance in your life also. If you do this the joy you knew from riding the bike will be much greater by following his guidance in your life,” the note says.
McClung, his son Bruce, and Fort Payne Fire Department Battalion Chief Wade Gorham delivered the bicycles last Wednesday morning. Deputies will be distributing the bicycles to children in need this Christmas. They were also able to provide several bicycles to McClung that deputies and road crews had recovered to be fixed.
If you know a child in need this Christmas that would like a bicycle, feel free to call DCSO at (256)845-3801.
“This is such a great service that Mr. McClung provides for children in need,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “He not only donates bicycles to children in DeKalb County, but to several other counties in our area. Mr. McClung fixes hundreds of bicycles each year, and we are proud that our deputies get to help him make children happy during the holidays.”
