Yard Sale helps church minister, meet needs

zations take advantage of the World’s Longest Yard Sale to sell the things they no longer need and to make some money at the same time.
The route of the sale, which stretches from Michigan to Gadsden, tracks along Lookout Mountain Parkway, taking it conveniently by St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain Episcopal Church. Since 2015, members of the church have collected donated items and organized a large sale, with proceeds going to fund the ministries of the Episcopal Church Women. Marsha Merrell, who was directing shoppers Thursday afternoon to sales tents outside the church, said the ministry includes the weekly food pantry, and the Christmas gift bags it provides at Christmas and “all needs that come through the door.”
Mary MacMichael was working inside the church, where tables were laden with glassware, jewelry, purses, household items, books, DVDs and much more. She said people – even people who don’t attend St. Joseph’s – have donated generously over the years, and seem happy to see the church using the proceeds to help the community.
She said because of COVID-19, the church didn’t participate in 2020. When the pandemic waned, she said, people cleaned out their closets and gave to the church for the sale. “We made $10,000 that year,” she said.
She said church volunteers have a friendly “co-opetition,” to see whether inside sellers make more money than the outside ones.
No matter who wins that contest, MacMichael said, the buyers can benefit, as those treasures they find at the church’s yard sale help touch lives in the community.
