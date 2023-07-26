Obituary: Henry ‘Skinny’ L. Winters

Henry “Skinny” L. Winters, 83, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Linda Blocker Winters, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon, July 20, 2023 at 2 o’clock at Heritage Holiness Church. Burial followed to Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 1 o’clock until the time of service at the church. Flowers are accepted. Henry was born April 1, 1940 in Fort Payne, AL, son of the late Eugene B. Winters and Rosa Lee Hartline Winters. He was a 1958 graduate of Dekalb High School in Fort Payne, AL. He then made his career as Superintendent of non-nuclear inspection for the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He dedicated 37 years before retiring in 1995. He honorably served in the United States Army, was an usher at Heritage Holiness Church, and loved to watch his son and grandson drag race. He was also an avid Alabama “Roll Tide” football fan. In addition to his wife, Linda Winters of Goose Creek, SC, Henry leaves behind his sons, Dana Eugene Winters (Daniella) of Bonneau, SC and Wayne Winters of Durham, NC; sister, Rosa Pearl Currie of Fort Payne, AL; grandsons, Chad Winters of Goose Creek, SC and Cole Henry Winters of Bonneau, SC; granddaughters, April Winters of Durham, NC and Emma Rose Winters of Bonneau, SC; his “favorite niece” Tonie Wooten (Dale) of Fort Payne, AL; nephew, Whitney S. Currie of Warrior, AL; great-niece, Jocelyn Wooten Evans (Sam) of Fort Payne, AL; and great-nephew, Nicholas Scott Currie of Mobile, AL. Henry is predeceased by his parents, Rosie Lee and Eugene Winters; sister, Linda Jean Winters; and his brother, William Fonzo Winters. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

