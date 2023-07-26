Obituary: Henry ‘Skinny’ L. Winters

Henry “Skinny” L. Winters, 83, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Linda Blocker Winters, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon, July 20, 2023 at 2 o’clock at Heritage Holiness Church. Burial followed to Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 1 o’clock until the time of service at the church. Flowers are accepted. Henry was born April 1, 1940 in Fort Payne, AL, son of the late Eugene B. Winters and Rosa Lee Hartline Winters. He was a 1958 graduate of Dekalb High School in Fort Payne, AL. He then made his career as Superintendent of non-nuclear inspection for the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He dedicated 37 years before retiring in 1995. He honorably served in the United States Army, was an usher at Heritage Holiness Church, and loved to watch his son and grandson drag race. He was also an avid Alabama “Roll Tide” football fan. In addition to his wife, Linda Winters of Goose Creek, SC, Henry leaves behind his sons, Dana Eugene Winters (Daniella) of Bonneau, SC and Wayne Winters of Durham, NC; sister, Rosa Pearl Currie of Fort Payne, AL; grandsons, Chad Winters of Goose Creek, SC and Cole Henry Winters of Bonneau, SC; granddaughters, April Winters of Durham, NC and Emma Rose Winters of Bonneau, SC; his “favorite niece” Tonie Wooten (Dale) of Fort Payne, AL; nephew, Whitney S. Currie of Warrior, AL; great-niece, Jocelyn Wooten Evans (Sam) of Fort Payne, AL; and great-nephew, Nicholas Scott Currie of Mobile, AL. Henry is predeceased by his parents, Rosie Lee and Eugene Winters; sister, Linda Jean Winters; and his brother, William Fonzo Winters. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM
- Sunset: 07:49:22 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM
Sunset: 07:49:22 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: S @ 1 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:37 AM
Sunset: 07:48:37 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:21 AM
Sunset: 07:47:51 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:51:05 AM
Sunset: 07:47:03 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:51:49 AM
Sunset: 07:46:14 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:33 AM
Sunset: 07:45:24 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM
Sunset: 07:44:32 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Former ALSDE employee faces child sex abuse charge
- NACC runners working toward program’s debut in September
- Summer Blitz: Defenses deliver standout performances
- McPherson named to preseason All-SEC football team
- DeKalb County tourism revenue continues to rise
- What to do in DeKalb County: World's Longest Yard Sale is coming
- Attorney general honors officers lost to COVID
- Plans for redistricting reviewed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.