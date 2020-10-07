District Attorney Mike O’Dell announces that as of Oct. 1, 2020 Summer McWhorter is promoted to Deputy District Attorney. Summer joined the office in 2018 as an Assistant District Attorney after being in private practice for eight years. Summer will cover circuit criminal dockets, help with the administration of the Cherokee County office, and will be assigned property and violent crimes in both DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
Also as of Oct. 1, Child Support Coordinator Stanna Guice is appointed to fill the Assistant District Attorney position. Stanna has served as Child Support Coordinator for five years. Prior to joining the office, Stanna was in private practice. Stanna will serve as the child support attorney and also cover traffic and district court in both DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
