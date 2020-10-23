Eight apply to fill an FPIA board spot

The Fort Payne City Council received eight applications to serve on the board of directors of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority. Council president Brian Baine said incoming council members will participate in interviewing applicants and ultimately vote on who fills the vacancy sometime after the new administration is sworn in.
The applicants are Randy Bynum, Robby Davis, Kayla Magbie, Steve Malcolm, Bobby Ray McKinney, Ron Ogle, David Stanley and Leslie Vaughn. The vacancy opened when board member Brad Scott resigned due to moving out of the service area. His remaining term is through December 2020. The five members of the FPIA Board serve three-year terms.
In other business, the council:
• discussed an ordinance to place a four-way stop at Grand Avenue and Fourth Street North. The intersection, just southeast of Hammer’s, was deemed hazardous because parking spaces on either side of Grand make it difficult to see oncoming traffic heading north. Presently, there are stop signs on Fourth Street. The council talked about eliminating one of the parking spaces and possibly improving the sidewalk ramps used by clients of The Therapy Junction, a pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy clinic based at the location.
• gave a first reading to ordinance 2020-08 designating the city’s police and fire chiefs as “officers” of the city to be appointed going forward by a majority vote of the city council. City Attorney Rocky Watson explained this is a housekeeping measure based on the city’s population count.
• approved resolution 2020-43 declaring the following Public Works vehicles as surplus: a 1984 Ford F700 bucket truck, a 1990 Ford F450 rescue truck, a 2000 Massey Ferguson mowing tractor and a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 service truck.
• accepted the low bid of $58,938 from Construction Equipment Sales for a used motor scraper pan. Two other invitations to bid were mailed on Oct. 13, but this was the only bid submitted.
• approved a curbing request for Hoyt F. Brooks at 5202 Big Wills Road NW.
