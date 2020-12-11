Over the past week, numerous stolen items have been recovered and returned to their owners.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office answered a burglary and theft call on County Road 296 in the Dawson Community. A tractor, tools and clothing items were reported stolen. During the investigation, these items were located and recovered by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators at a residence on County Road 328 in addition to a stolen car hauler trailer.
On the following day, a search warrant was executed by DeKalb County investigators and investigators with the Rainsville Police Department. Numerous stolen tools that were stolen from Rainsville were recovered.
Later that same day, investigators with DCSO and Rainsville Police Department executed a search warrant on County Road 318, also in the Dawson Community, recovering stolen items from another recent theft case. Kyle Heath Ayers, 33, of Dawson, was arrested and charged with Theft of Property 1st Degree.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, DeKalb County investigators and investigators with Rainsville Police Department received information of the whereabouts of stolen trailers on Browns Chapel Road in Rainsville. The trailers had been reported stolen from several different locations across Northeast Alabama. A total of six trailers were recovered from the location on Browns Chapel Road. Mitchell Dewayne Gass, 72, of Rainsville, and Carol Marie Gass, 53, of Rainsville, were both charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st.
These investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected.
“This time of year, there is always a spike in burglaries and thefts across the county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Not only do our deputies have to be extremely vigilant but so do the citizens of DeKalb County. This is going to be an ongoing recovery case as more items are expected to be recovered and more charges are expected to come. Thanks to the public’s tips and the dedicated work of our investigators and deputies and assistance by Rainsville Police Department, the stolen property was returned to its rightful owners and the arrests were made. God bless.”
