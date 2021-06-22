Henagar gears up for 39th Sand Mountain Potato Festival

The City of Henagar is preparing for its 39th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival slated for next Saturday, July 3 at the Henagar City Park.
The festival welcomes attendees from all over the surrounding areas to celebrate the town’s rich agricultural history and the nation’s independence.
Each year, the 4th of July celebration kicks off with a parade through town. Assistant City Clerk Alicia Wooten said the parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Crye Drive and starts making its way to the town park at 10 a.m.
“Our pageant winners will be in the parade, as well as lots of local businesses and groups,” she said.
The annual event features local musicians, a wide variety of food, a car and tractor show, games, numerous vendors and culminating the evening with a fireworks show.
“We have over 50 vendors so far with more signing up daily,” Wooten said. “We do have a few spots left if anyone is interested.”
Some of the returning vendors include Merles Lemonade, Britt’s Leather and Outhouse BBQ, along with new vendors Grumpy Ole Goat, Nancy Elliot, Back 40 Customs and Sierra Adkins.
Musical acts are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.
The following is a list of musicians and band performing at this year’s festival:
• Steve Kerley and Band - 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
• Elisha Tatum and Derek Whisenant - 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• The Hindmans - 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
• 30 min break
• Jordan’s Crossing - 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Dusty Smith - 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• State Route 71 - 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
• Carl Childers Band - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Wheels of Time Cruisers will return to host their annual car show. In addition, there will also be an Antique Tractor Show.
Along with the various festivities, Wooten said there will be several competitions going on throughout the day, including the Henagar Library’s Cornhole Tournament.
Early registration is available by contacting the library at 256-657-1380. Day of registration is at 2:00 p.m. with the tournament taking place at 3:00 p.m. on the baseball field on the right.
The Henagar Library will also sell potato festival T-shirts as part of their fundraiser at $20 the day of the festival.
Wooten said the night festivities will conclude with the annual fireworks display, weather permitting, beginning around 9:00 p.m. depending on when it gets dark.
The City of Henagar invites everyone to come out and enjoy a day of family fun and freedom.
All interested parties can call city hall at 256-657-6282 to sign up and for regular updates follow them on Facebook @cityofhenagar.
