Caregiver College goes virtual

DeKalb County Extension is hosting a Virtual Caregiver College this year scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The theme is “Love Yourself” and will feature topic discussions, including estate planning, Medicare Part D, identity theft, Senior Rx Program and food and nutrition.
DeKalb County Extension Coordinator Lori Wheeler said this year’s event would be virtual via the Zoom platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she feels it can still be beneficial for caregivers and families throughout the county and partner organizations.
“This is the second Caregiver’s College offered in DeKalb County but the first virtual one,” she said. “What a great opportunity to gain resources and education and not have to leave your house.”
Wheeler said the event is not limited to DeKalb County residents. Everyone is welcome to participate and going virtual will also allow them to reach more counties and people.
The event’s goal is to teach caregivers to self-care for themselves that is needed to also care for loved ones, in addition to valuable information to serve a caregiver when caring for a loved one.
“DeKalb County has a very high adult abuse rate and some years ago, when I started this mindset of ‘we need to help people and caregivers,’ I called the county sheriff’s office and asked, ‘what does adult abuse look like in our county?’” said Wheeler.
Her findings concluded elder abuse is one of the main aspects of the adult abuse component, which involved physical and financial issues.
“One of the ways I figured I could address it is to give caregivers tools so that they don’t feel helpless, at their wit’s end or whatever the case might be that might be where abuse could possibly happen,” Wheeler said.
She said the event provides caregivers with resources at their disposal to help decrease the county’s abuse rate.
“The speakers for this event are very knowledgeable experts and specialists in their fields,” said Wheeler. “Please share half a day with us to learn more about how important caregivers are and how to ‘Love Yourself.’”
After registration, virtual attendees will receive instructions and log-in information to Zoom. Wheeler said goody bags for attendance would be available to those who participate.
The event is free, but registration is required by either emailing jns0030@aces.edu or by calling 256-845-8595.
