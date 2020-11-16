Commissioners swear in Tuesday, District II sees newcomer

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday welcomed one returning commissioner and one new during a swearing in ceremony held at the DeKalb County Activities Building.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten was reelected unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election, along with District II Commissioner Terry Harris, a newcomer to the county seat.
The commission then moved into its Organizational Meeting where they reestablished the time and dates of the meetings for every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.
District III Commissioner Chris Kuykendall was then unanimously elected to once again serve as president pro-tem alongside Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
Chief Jail Administrator David Smith addressed the commission to ask for their approval of an addition to be built at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“We have spoken with several different architects over the last few months and we believe that the most cost effective and permanent solution would be to add on what’s already there rather than a remote housing facility,” Smith said.
Smith said the jail is no longer able to use one of the dome shaped facilities that sits outside of the main building which has resulted in a loss of 32 beds. Construction would include adding an extension to the main jail building into an outdoor yard and would add 80 beds for the facility.
Smith said without COVID and other mitigating factors, the jail normally operates at almost full capacity. Now that courts are slowing down processing inmates, they are staying relatively full. The new room would also allow the county to take on more federal inmates, and in turn, generate revenue.
The project is estimated to total around $3.5 million.
Smith’s request Tuesday was for the commission to approve GMC Architects to move forward with developing plans for the construction at approximately $250,000; however, the commission decided it best to table the discussion until they can have a workshop or meeting to solely discuss the project and all it entails.
Road Department Superintendent Tommy Broyles gave the commission an update Tuesday on the progress of County Road 835 (Old Hwy 35).
“This project gets a little bigger everyday,” Broyles said. “The normal for something like this, from past experience, is the deeper you dig down, the better the material is that you’re getting into. It’s right the opposite on this project.”
The wet conditions already existing in the ground and the forecasted rain are slowing down the process. Broyles said the original idea of having the road work completed by the end of the year is “not looking real good”. He said they will continue to work on it and see how it progresses. The road was originally damaged in the Feb. 2019 floods that resulted in damage throughout the county.
The commission also:
• awarded the Soil Nail Wall Bid for County Road 85 to Geo Stabilization International for $236,264. The road was damaged in floods last spring, and the county received federal highway emergency relief funds to repair it.
• awarded the County Road 89 sign replacement project to Vulcan Signs. A resolution was also passed for the High Risk Rural Roads Funding agreement that will provide funding for County Road 89 and will help to replace various safety signs near DeSoto State Park that will be more reflective and more visible. The county will receive $42,417.85 and the agreement is a 90/10 match.
• awarded the County Road 386 bridge bid to Contech Engineered Solutions for $70,580. The bridge to be replaced has been closed since floods in February that washed away the timber decking.
• approved the Council on Aging Van Bid for $26,612.50.
• approved the Bond Resolution for the Sheriff’s Office.
• approved the Bancorp Finance Resolutions for road department trucks and sheriff’s office vehicles for $2.3 million. The financing program includes 16 vehicles for the road department and 17 tahoes and five trucks for the sheriff’s office.
• approved County Engineer Ben Luther’s contract to be extended two more years.
