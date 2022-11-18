Collinsville Public Library and Seeds of Faith Thrift store have partnered with the Christian Ladies of Collinsville for their first ever diaper drive for the month of November. “ We wanted to help take some of the financial burden off families as the Christmas season approaches,” said Collinsville Library director Jennifer Wilkins. “And want to especially help those families who might not qualify for help from other organizations.”
Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store or the library. Pick up is also available by calling the library at (256) 524-2323.
