The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday and was scheduled to hear an update on tourism from John Dersham, president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
The meeting happened after press time on Tuesday. Full details from the meeting will be shared online and as part of our Saturday edition.
The council voted to proceed with an annual one-time pay adjustment for employees. The council granted a $1,000, after tax, adjustment to full-time employees and $500 to full-time probationary employees. The money was already budgeted, but voting on it Tuesday gave them an opportunity raise or decrease the amount from last year. They maintained the amount given last year.
Also, they discussed a proposal to increase the cost of a business license issuance fee from $12 to $14 as authorized by the Alabama Department of Revenue. Citing hard economic times, the council tabled the discussion.
Another topic on the agenda was a discussion about relocating electrical lines at the Boom Days Heritage Celebration going forward. Andy Hairston, a member of the Boom Days committee since the festival began, listed several reasons why the move is needed. Basically, Boom Days has outgrown what it started as and the lines are both dangerous and prevent the main stage from accommodating as many potential crowds as the event could draw. The project will also decrease a reliance upon generators, which has implications beyond just the two-day festival. The utility project is expected to cost about $30,000.
The council planned to set a work session on Oct. 12 to meet with Shannon Campagna and Nicole Gray concerning the availability of federal grants for a variety of projects needing completed.
