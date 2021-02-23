Scale Back Alabama kicks off 15th year

Alabama’s annual initiative to promote a healthier lifestyle and develop positive habits, Scale Back Alabama, is kicking off its 15th year.
Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness program hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health, with support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.
According to Scale Back Alabama coordinators, the 2021 program is entirely virtual. Participants will register online and choose one to three goals to work on throughout the 10-week program.
Rainsville Technology Inc. (RTI), a local participant, began its “Scale Back RTI” campaign on the path to a healthier goal on Feb. 7, 2021.
“When I received the notification that Scale Back Alabama had pushed back the start date until Apr. 21, I decided to go forward with Scale Back RTI,” said RTI Human Resources Administrator Delena Owen Cornelius.
With RTI’s active role in the community, Owen Cornelius said their employees always play a big part in everything the company does.
“With COVID-19 making this impossible over the last year, I was hoping this would give our employees something exciting to be involved in,” she said. “It's an activity that our employees are eager to start at the beginning of each new year, and we have a lot of competitive associates and some very creative team names.”
Owen Cornelius said the program encourages their employees to eat healthy and participating alongside other peers holds participants accountable while encouraging each other.
“Can’t wait to see the final results,” she said.
Each week, participants will receive a challenge and a health tip that will encourage them to reach their goals. Weight loss is now optional and participants will select their own wellness goals.
Among a few of the changes to this year’s program are the following:
• later start date
• virtual program and online registration
• teams are optional
• individualized goals available
• weekly challenges
• more focus on healthy habits, less on weight
• more prizes
Scale Back Alabama 2021 Challenge registration is open until Feb. 28, 2021. Listed below is additional information and where to register:
• Visit scalebackalabama.com/member/register.
• To get started, participants will answer a few questions that will help them choose the best goals for them.
• By March 1, 2021, participants will receive an email from Scale Back Alabama with instructions on accessing their personalized user dashboard and setting wellness goals for the program.
• Registration closes on Feb. 28, 2021.
• Important: Public weigh-in sites are no longer available. Some workplaces or organizations may host private sites if they can do so safely. Weigh-ins and outs are no longer required to participate in the program.
This year's prizes include the following:
• All prizes will be on an individual basis; there will be no team prizes.
• At the end of each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not complete that week’s challenge. Participants that did complete the challenge on any given week will be entered into a drawing for that week’s prize.
• Each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not meet their pre-set goal(s) that week. Every week that participants meet at least one of their goals, their name will go into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the program.
• All prizes will be in the form of an Amazon e-gift card.
For more information on Scale Back Alabama, the state’s largest wellness program, visit www.scalebackalabama.com.
