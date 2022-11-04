Little River Waterkeeper updates status of the ‘Wild and Scenic’ campaign

The director of Little River Waterkeeper, Angie Shugart and Policy and Advocacy Director of Alabama Rivers Alliance, Jack West, presented an update to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and members of the Fort Payne City Council on their partnership campaign to study and possibly designate Little River as a National Partnership Wild and Scenic river.

Shugart and West also requested an updated letter of support. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.