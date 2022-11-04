Little River Waterkeeper updates status of the ‘Wild and Scenic’ campaign

The director of Little River Waterkeeper, Angie Shugart and Policy and Advocacy Director of Alabama Rivers Alliance, Jack West, presented an update to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and members of the Fort Payne City Council on their partnership campaign to study and possibly designate Little River as a National Partnership Wild and Scenic river.
Shugart and West also requested an updated letter of support.
The National Partnership Wild and Scenic River campaign received the support of the previous Council and Mayor in 2020 in addition to the DeKalb County Commission, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, DeKalb Tourism, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce of Tourism Committee, Cherokee County Commissioners, Senators Andrew Jones and Steve Livingston, Representative Ginny Shaver, The University of Alabama School of Economic Development, The Tennessee Aquarium and the Native Fish Coalition.
Shugart said the process of exploring the possibility of pursuing the designation and the study process can take several years but can benefit communities along the river in numerous ways.
She gave a timeline of their progress and spoke about how the partnership could benefit Fort Payne.
"The title of having Little River in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers registry is another jewel in our crown and will protect the river in perpetuity," Shugart said.
The Partnership Wild and Scenic program model will take an act of Congress in order to begin a three-year study to determine eligibility.
They conducted several Zoom meetings with the legislative staff of Congressman Mike Rogers and Robert Aderholt, Senators Tuberville and Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell.
"If study legislation passes, we will begin creating a Partnership committee of key river stakeholders who will create a Comprehensive River Management Plan that will allow the river to be maintained, preserved and promoted through federally allocated annual funds, if designated," Shugart said.
Designation has the great potential to enhance the local tourism industry by creating a draw of outdoor enthusiasts and possibly the outdoor gear and clothing industry.
This, in turn, is expected to create jobs in the tourism industry, opportunities for entrepreneurs, high school career prep and overall improve the quality of life for the citizens.
If designated, a River Management Committee would oversee the program and create projects that would improve or create access to river recreation, educate users, restore areas along the river or celebrate the river.
"Little River flows through private, state and federal lands making the Wild and Scenic Partnership model a logical way to manage the river as one very important resource," Shugart said.
In order for a river to be considered eligible for a Wild and Scenic designation, the river must possess only one of the following Outstandingly Remarkable Values; Wild, Scenic, Recreational, Geologic, Fish & Wildlife, Historic, Cultural, or other similar values.
"We believe that Little River has each one of these characteristics and deserves to be protected and managed in its entirety," she said.
