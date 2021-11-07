Board accepts bid for Collinsville High School Gymnasium

The DeKalb County Board of Education heard from Zach Ward of Ward Scott Architecture on the Collinsville High School Gymnasium during Tuesday morning’s special called meeting.
Based out of Tuscaloosa and Huntsville, Ward Scott Architecture boasts over 30 years of experience in healthcare, educational, financial, municipal and commercial facilities.
"A little background on the Collinsville project, yall are aware of the current material prices and labor shortage," said Ward. "When we started this project in the early to mid-2020, we had a lower estimate."
He said as they worked through the process, material inflation occurred, and the price went up.
"The budget before we went to bid was right at $6.25 Million, which was an inflation escalation budget," said Ward. "We've worked with Sloan Walker of Scout Program Management, who has been great to get with subcontractors and come up with more refined numbers."
The project team worked to alleviate inflation by making changes and considering recommendations, Ward said.
One of the changes included housing the HVAC system outside.
"That saves money on steel and concrete. It's a little bit more efficient and it's well hidden on the side behind the building, so it's not an eyesore," said Ward.
The board approved the bid of $5,534,283 from Lee Builders, Inc., a general contractor based out of Huntsville, serving the North Alabama area since 1984.
"That's $718,000 less than what we thought it was going to be a few months ago," said Ward. "I think we bided at the right time."
With years of experience, Ward said Lee Builders, Inc. knows what they are doing.
"We made an efficient building – about 21.500 square feet – with a full competition gymnasium and good graphics," he said. "It's got everything we need, and it's going to look good."
Ward said holding a meeting this week rather than waiting until the next scheduled meeting on Nov. 30 will help them speed things up.
"We can realistically start construction within eight weeks but hopefully sooner," he said. "That's a conservative time."
Board Chairman Randy Peppers said he knows the Collinsville community is going to be thrilled and proud, as it's something they have needed.
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles took the opportunity to let the Ider community know they are still committed to them and know they need a gymnasium.
"The site is a challenge, we are still working on that and we look forward to continuing researching their project," he said. "They have not been forgotten."
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the bid from Geraldine Awnings - Jennings Awning of $24,990.00
• approved the resignation of Haley Peek - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Crossville Elementary School (correction to the effective date from 10/29/21 to 11/5/21) and Kristin Williams - ½ assistant principal/ ½ teacher - Crossville Middle School - resignation 11/1/21
• approved the leave of absence of Ryan Johnson - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 10/29/21 - 5/27/22 (intermittent)
• approved the on-the-job injury of Shelia Frix - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School - two days
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Nathan Hall - junior high boys soccer (coaching duties only) - Crossville Middle School and Christy White - junior high girls soccer (coaching duties only) - Crossville Middle School
• approved the support placement of Ashley Croft - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Fyffe Special Services Center (2021-250) (effective 11/2/21) and Arial West - CNP Worker - Geraldine High School (2021-307)
• approved the following contracts: Ann Brownfield - in-school interventionist - Collinsville High School - GEER and Shelia Frix - TEAMS Math - Geraldine High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- accepted the Town of Mentone purchasing of Moon Lake School CNP equipment proceeding with the sale of the property.
- Lyles provided board members with a Proposed Principal Supplement increase for consideration, to be discussed at a later time following the loss of various administrators to surrounding areas due to the higher salary.
• DeKalb County Board members provided the following request: called meeting agendas to be provided in advance between 24 to 48 hours, copies of all principal's contracts and proof of principal evaluations.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2021 with a work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.