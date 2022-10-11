DeKalb County Deputies, along with the Crossville Police Department, went to a residence on Highway 68 in Crossville after receiving several complaints of drug activity.
During a search of the property back in September, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office that arrived at press time Tuesday.
Danny Ray Peacock, 50, of Crossville, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb Grayson Tann Carman, 30, of Boaz, and Jeffrey Dewayne White, 53, of Crossville, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
