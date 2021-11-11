Turkey Trot returns to Collinsville, celebrates 109 years

What started as a promotional event by The Oliver Hall Company, a local general store in 1912, has grown to be one of Collinsville's traditional events.
Organized today by the Collinsville Historical Association (CHA) the Turkey Trot, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 13, commencing at 10 a.m. in downtown Main Street.
"This year's Turkey Trot is expected to be one of the largest in Collinsville's history," said CHA President Monica Dennis. "The CHA has worked countless hours to ensure a fun, entertaining day for everyone. You don't want to miss it."
According to the Collinsville Historical Association, the event is a group effort to maintain community spirit and continue to raise funds for the renovation of the Cricket Theatre.
The event kicks off Saturday morning with performances by Erica Osborn Brown and local band Still KickiN' followed by a performance from Logan Graves at 10:30 a.m.
The day events are as follows:
• 10 a.m. opening remarks, National Anthem, Erica Osborn Brown and Still KickiN'
•10:30 a.m. Logan Graves
• 11 a.m. Paw parade
• 11:30 a.m. Marc Womack
• 12 p.m. Turkey Trot Pageant Winners
• 12:45 p.m. Chris Roberts School of Music
• 1:45 p.m. Canyon Land Band
• 2:45 p.m. John Sells
• 3:45 p.m. Still KickiN’
• 5 p.m. Turkey Toss on Main Street
Aside from the wide variety of performances, a silent auction will be held at the 105 Main Street Van Buren Lodge Building.
Paw Parade registration fee is $10 with proceeds benefiting Shine School, located at Collinsville Baptist Church.
Dennis said attendees can look forward to various arts and crafts, a car show and food vendors including Caroline's Cafe, Galactic Shaved Ice, Crit n Puck, Juan's Hotdogs, Betty Bonilla, Panther Cafe and the Collinsville Athletic Club.
Other activities include Carnival Rides by Deb's Party Rentals, inflatables, cartoon characters, pony rides, cake walk, face painting and a petting zoo.
Along with the festivities, the Collinsville Public Library is featuring a free Arrowhead Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by David Moses of Fort Payne, who will be sharing his arrowhead collection.
In addition to the arrowhead exhibit, the library is also featuring nationally known glass artist Linda Munoz.
Munoz has been working with the library, Collinsville High School and the Collinsville Study Club creating outdoor 3x3 glass mosaic mural panels.
"The third [panel] will be created by the people attending the Turkey Trot," said Collinsville Library Director Jennifer Wilkins. "During the event, everyone is welcome to learn about glass mosaic art. We are requesting people bring old broken china pieces to make the frame."
"Special thank you to our sponsors," Dennis said. "This event would not be possible without our sponsors."
Event sponsors are as follows: Collinsville Health Care and Rehab, Factory Connection, Guntersville Koch Food, Hi-Tech Express #2, Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory, Choice Fabricators, Rainbow City, DeKalb Cherokee Gas, JTS Construction Co Inc, Collinsville, Town of Collinsville, Wills Valley Family Medicine, LLC, Alfa Insurance - Bo Arthur, Alfa Insurance - Lisa and Wayne Obenlander, Benchmark Construction - Mark Patton, Bryant's Heating and Cooling, Cedar Bluff Oil Co, Inc., Citadel Financial Group, Collinsville Express Drugs, LLC, Collinsville Mini Storage, Collinsville Trade Day - Charles Cook, Drayer Physical Therapy, Edward Jones and Vicky Kirby of Fort Payne, El Quetzal, LLC, First Fidelity of Fort Payne, First State Bank of Fort Payne, Garrett Tire Service, Inc of Leesburg, Ladd Environmental Consultants, Liberty Bank of Collinsville, Nolen & Vinson LLP of Albertville, Collinsville Piggly Wiggly, Pruitt Refrigeration, R & J heating and Cooling, State Farm Insurance - Chris Kuykendall, Tyler Farms, LLC, W.V. Graves and Co, Inc, Alfa Insurance - Jimmy Williamson, Bartley Realty, LLC of Centre, Ben-Mar Hosiery, C & C Rentals, Caroline's Cafe, Cherokee Glass, Collinsville Car Wash, Collinsville Funeral Home, Cook's Barber Shop, Farmers Telecommunication Coop, Kent Faulkner Construction, Los Reyes, Stapleton & Holcomb, CPA's, The Battery Shop, The Franklin Press, Tiger Lily, W.A. Akins & Sons and W.R. McReynolds Real Estate.
For more information and regular updates follow the CHA on Facebook @Collinsville Historical Association.
