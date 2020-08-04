A group of ladies who live in and around the Lookout Mountain area called “Dogtown,” or sometimes Ruhama, is one of the most active service organizations in DeKalb County. Established in the 1930s as a Home Demonstration Club, today the 39 member group is referred to as Lookout Mt. Homemakers and Community Leaders (LMHCL), and their ages range from teenager to nineties. Mrs. Phyllis Reagan has been president of the group for four years.
The Homemaker Clubs began in the 1930s when as an outreach for housewives to use information from the Alabama Extension Office. County extension agents demonstrated various skills such as sewing techniques, preparing foods, and freezing and canning homegrown vegetables. In 1977, through the efforts of some local women and the leadership of Bernice Sue Wills, the Lookout Mountain Homemakers Club was begun as a revival of the Home Demonstration club. Meetings then were held in the homes of members as were the county meetings.
The club was quite active, taking part in most of the activities suggested by the DeKalb County Extension Office. One of the first monumental community projects taken on by the club was the establishment of a Nutrition Site for elderly people in the surrounding area. Members made numerous phone calls and did a great deal of paperwork to sign up the acceptable number of people to be served. Other projects over the years included helping with needed supplies the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) when it was moved to its present location in Fort Payne. The club also helped with the furnishings and supplies for the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) when it first opened. These groups are still very important to the club and have been supported continually over the years. Members look forward to giving the ARC an annual Christmas pizza party and sing-along and also helping with the Race to Embrace in the spring. Several members also have been servers at the CAC dinner theater fundraiser for a number of years.
Supporting Ruhama School has been an ongoing project since the club was organized. The club has helped the teachers and students with essay projects, goodies for teacher appreciation day, 4-H club judging, adding to the library, and harvest festival fundraisers. Members have done seasonal decorations in the school entrance landscaping in the front of the school.
The local fire department has also received help from the Lookout Mt. Club since it was organized. Aside from donating money to them, members also bake cakes for their annual “Sunday Dinner,“ and their yearly fall festival cake auctions.
In recent years the LMHCL has become more active on all levels. They have had county officers and one state officer from our club, Christine Ashley, former state treasurer, is presently serving as DeKalb county president. LMHCL members have participated in such state projects as the collection of pop tops, making fidget blankets to donate to AlaCare and ABC Hospice, recycling, Box Tops for Education. Individual club members have made hundreds of walker bags, and bibs for nursing home residents and special needs children as well as mats from plastic bags, hats and scarves for the homeless. Another individual has made a plethora of “Boo Boo Babies” for hospitalized children. Others have sewn “little dresses for Africa.”
The LMHCL has two major fundraising projects per year to raise money to help needy families in the community, the Dogtown Fire Department, the school, United Givers Fund, Children’s Advocacy Center CAC, Long Ranch, victims of tornadoes or hurricanes, and anything else that requires monetary donations. Each fall the club is paid to prepare four home cooked meals for the United Givers Fund volunteers’ luncheon meetings; and each Thanksgiving and Easter there is a bake sale inside Akins Furniture. On average, the LMHCL is involved in 61 outreach activities that help the local community, the county, the state, and even foreign countries. LMHCL has been chosen Club of the Year more than once, but most recently at the February, 2020 Awards Ceremony. The officers for 2020 are as follows: President, Phyllis Reagan; Vice-president, Theda Wills; Secretary, Jessica Hairston; Treasurer, Christine Ashley; Devotional Leader, Stephanie Graham; Historian, Janice Everett; Reporter, Sheila Akins. Currently there are 39 members.
The Lookout Mountain Homemakers Club has remained a “wind beneath the wings” of the Ruhama/Dogtown community as they have diligently tried to serve the needs of its citizens for many years.
Editor's note: This article was contributed by Sheila Akins.
