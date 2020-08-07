Career tech supervisor selected for National Career Tech Advisory Council

DeKalb County Career Tech Supervisor, Jonathan Phillips, was recently selected by Dr. Linda Floyd, Director, Technology Centers That Work of the Southern Regional Education Board, to serve on SREB’s National Technology Centers That Work Advisory Council.
The National Technology Centers That Work Advisory Council is made of career tech administrators and teachers from across the United States. Whose purpose is to advise the Southern Regional Education Board on issues facing career tech education.
The council assists in planning professional development opportunities for the National SREB Technology Centers That Work Leaders Forum held annually in January. The TCTW Forum is the nation’s only professional learning event dedicated to career tech centers. It brings state and local career and technical education leaders together to network and share promising practices for addressing the needs of their diverse students and communities.
Mr. Phillips is one of two educators from the state of Alabama to serve on the advisory council with the second appointee representing the Alabama State Department of Education.
Phillips stated, “I feel blessed to represent DeKalb County Schools and the State of Alabama at the national level in career tech education. I am thankful to Dr. Floyd and SREB for this opportunity to serve my fellow career tech educators”.
The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. SREB was founded in 1948 as the nation’s first regional interstate compact for education.
