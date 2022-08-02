John Anderson of Rainsville was awarded the H. Moren Fuller Award by the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Alumni Association for this year.
The H. Moren Fuller Award is the highest honor in the state of Alabama dentistry and is given out by the Alumni Association for recognition of contributions to the dental profession.
This award is named for Dr. Moren H. Fuller was one of the first members of the School of Dentistry advisory board. Fuller, who was not well known by his colleagues at the time, but was respected by his community of Centerville which earned him his spot on the board. Fuller was the first person to receive this award in 1955.
Anderson received this honor in June while at a special Alabama Dental Alumni Association reception held at Orange Beach.
Throughout his career, Anderson has served the community of Rainsville for 48 years. Anderson is also involved and volunteers with the town of Rainsville, which rivals the service of dentistry he gives to his patients.
Anderson graduated from UAB’s school of dentistry (University of Alabama at Birmingham) with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 1973. After graduating, he moved to Rainsville to open a general dentistry practice.
“Dr. Anderson has left a lasting mark on dentistry and the Rainsville community,” said Barry Langley of Mobile who nominated Anderson, quote taken from UAB School of Dentistry’s news site.
Other accolades Anderson received over his career include the School of Dentistry’s Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2004.
Anderson also held many leadership roles in organized dentistry as the Alumni President in 1985, Alabama Dental Association (ALDA) president and Fifth District ALDA president.
Although Anderson has a hand in regional and state organized dentistry he never forgot about other dentists in Rainsville and surrounding areas.
Anderson has helped other dentists start their own offices, four of the dentists he helped even rented office space in his building during their careers.
Anderson has also helped advance DeKalb County as a whole. He has done so by serving on the DeKalb Economic Development Authority for 20 years and served as president of the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce twice during his career, and Anderson was awarded the Rainsville Person of the Year in 1993.
Right now Anderson is currently serving his 28th year on the Economic Development Committee of DeKalb County, where he has served as chairman since 2000.
Throughout his career in dentistry, which spans 48 years, Anderson has treated hundreds if not thousands of patients and gave them free dental services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.