John Anderson receives Fuller Award from Alabama Dentistry Alumni Association

John Anderson, left, receives the 2022 H. Moren Fuller Award presented by Barry Langley of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Alumni Association

John Anderson of Rainsville was awarded the H. Moren Fuller Award by the University of Alabama School of Dentistry Alumni Association for this year. 

The H. Moren Fuller Award is the highest honor in the state of Alabama dentistry and is given out by the Alumni Association for recognition of contributions to the dental profession. 

