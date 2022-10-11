Geraldine's Town Council discussed their first annual Christmas in the Park event, similar to holiday-themed events in other DeKalb communities. The plan is for churches and businesses to place a Christmas tree in the park near the walking track.
According to Mayor Chuck Ables, the exact details of the event will be released to the public soon and announced on the town's social media.
The council also set a date and entertainment for next year's Picnic in the Park event.
The headliner will be Wildwood, a local band consisting of Rick Dobbs, Tim Hammond, Charlie Davidson, and David Hammonds. The determined date for the Picnic in the Park event is June 17, 2023.
The council also adopted an ordinance, declaring some “unneeded property” as surplus.
A new streetlight on Pine Drive was approved.
The council also appointed two new members for the planning commission, Randall Johnson and Shon Rogers. They were appointed due to two recent vacancies hitting the commission.
In other business, the council also discussed an update for the sick time and vacation time benefits for the city employees, but no decision was made.
Zoning issues were also discussed at the meeting, but no decision was made for this issue either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.