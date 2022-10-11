Geraldine's Town Council discussed their first annual Christmas in the Park event, similar to holiday-themed events in other DeKalb communities. The plan is for churches and businesses to place a Christmas tree in the park near the walking track. 

According to Mayor Chuck Ables, the exact details of the event will be released to the public soon and announced on the town's social media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.