A DeKalb County carpenter donated his time and skills to help build a handicap ramp for a local U.S. Navy veteran fighting stage four cancer.
Joann Bond said initially they were expecting her husband Daniel to be able to be out of the house and the ramp was intended to help get him in and out of their home. However, due to a massive stroke he suffered last week, that is no longer an option.
The newly built ramp is now utilized to help bring Daniel’s medical equipment in and out of the home.
“I’ve had a hip and knee replacement, so the ramp will be good for me too,” Joann said.
Daniel and Joann Bond have been residents of DeKalb County for more than 20 years.
Although Daniel is originally from Mississippi and Joann from Pennsylvania, they made their home on Lookout Mountain.
“We met in Pensacola, Florida 48 years ago,” Joann said.
Daniel is a retired Navy veteran who served for 22 years before retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Joann said her husband was diagnosed with cancer in December of 2019. However, at the time, due to other health problems, they could not start any cancer treatments.
“His cancer has since metastasized to the brain, both lungs, [adrenal] gland and his right kidney,” she said.
Daniel's cancer progression has elevated him to stage four advanced cancer, said Joann, along with massive strokes.
According to cancercenter.com, stage four cancer is sometimes referred to as metastatic cancer, because it often means cancer has spread from its origin to distant parts of the body. This stage may be diagnosed years after the initial cancer diagnosis or after the primary cancer has been treated or removed.
“Now they are saying there is nothing more that can be done. His heart and arteries are in such bad shape they can’t do anything,” she said.
With her husband's health decreasing, Joann needed a handicap ramp integrated to her home to help her meet her husband's needs.
Her husband built a back porch last year and had planned on adding a ramp before his health declined.
DeKalb County Council on Aging Activities Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz said she made arrangements to get the ramp started when she became aware of the Bond’s need.
Joann said Rabinowitz recommended a local carpenter who doesn’t want their name mentioned to help build the ramp.
“They did a good job on it,” she said.
The carpenter, with help from Joann’s sons, Eric and Jeremy Sasser, built the ramp addition to the back entrance of the house to allow Bond easier access.
The ramp features handrails and deck caps that match the original deck designed constructed by Daniel the previous year. Joann said the addition of the ramp was one of her husband's wishes.
Joann expressed her thanks and gratitude towards the carpenter who came to her and her husband's aid in a time of need.
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank them,” she said.
Joann also praised the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the Fort Payne Senior Center, calling them “miraculous” and “fantastic” for all their help.
“They have been calling and making sure that we don’t need help with our medications or whatever else. Joyce has also been helping me with the Veterans Affairs,” she said.
Rabinowitz said she wanted to help in some way while working from home. She said helping others in need is one of the aspects she likes about her job.
Joann said the ramp was completed in about a week and was ready for her husband's arrival home from Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.
Daniel’s medical equipment arrived and was set up Friday afternoon. He came home Saturday morning and was able to use the ramp. Joann said although her husband is not able to speak, he had tears in his eyes.
“He is 70 years old and his birthday is coming up on May 9th. The grandkids are planning on facetiming him and I am going to bake him a cake. I am happy to have him home,” she said.
