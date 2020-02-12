Northeast Alabama Community College’s Diversity Committee is excited to announce several events on campus in celebration of Black History Month. Events will be both educational and entertaining, and all events are open to the public. NACC President Dr. David Campbell encourages the public to attend at least one event during the month, “I am proud of the Diversity Committee for their hard work in putting together an excellent schedule of events to celebrate Black History Month. At Northeast, we celebrate diversity and invite the public to enjoy these offerings as well.”
Committee member Amy LaCount says, “We are honored to bring a number of informative events to our campus highlighting black history. From the informative Civil Rights exhibit in our library, to classroom discussions on the Jim Crow Era and the Scottsboro Boys Case, to our focal event of a multi-generational panel of minority citizens of DeKalb and Jackson counties who will shed light on their experiences living in Northeast Alabama, each event will be a treat.”
Open now until February 21st, visit the Cecil B. Word Learning Resource Center, Room 206 to see “Alabama Justice: The Cases and Faces That Changed a Nation.” This exhibit will be open from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Fridays. It will also be available other times by appointment (call 256-228-6001 ext. 2288 or email wilhelmb@nacc.edu).
The events continue with two classroom discussions led by Criminal Justice Instructor Steven Whited:
February 11th at 9:30 a.m. – Jim Crowe Era
February 13th at 12:30 p.m. – The Scottsboro Boys
These discussions will be held in Room 109 of the Social Science building.
On February 20th, the Dept. of Music will host “Live from Roscoe’s: Music of the Harlem Renaissance” at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center. You won’t want to miss this speakeasy-styled performance.
Finally, the schedule of events concludes with a panel discussion, “Celebrating Black History: A Multi-generational Look at the Past, Present, and Future”. Panelists Rita Blair, Greg Chubb, Sgt. Major Herbert Hollingsworth, Nadia Powell, Patricia Smith, Steffan Tolliver, and Otis Washington will share their wide-ranging experiences of life in Northeast Alabama.
For more information about Black History Month events, please contact Amy LaCount at lacounta@nacc.edu or 256.638.4418 x2269.
