Alabama 811 is reminding land owners and excavators to call 811 before to prevent damage to underground utilities.
• Two days prior to digging, make the 811 call. Member utilities will locate their underground facilities in the areas requested. DC Gas does this free of charge.
Emergency line locate – Under Alabama Act 93-487, and emergency is defined as a threat to life, health, property and public service. In the case of an emergency, an excavator may excavate as needed to minimize any pending threat, but should notify the utilities as soon as possible before commencing major repairs. DC Gas will respond to emergency line locates as soon as personnel are available 24/7.
• Effective January 1, 2020, all locate requests are good for 20 working days. If utility marks need to be refreshed, call AL 811 at least two full working days, not counting the day of notification, before the 20 working days have expired.
• Alabama law requires that every excavator planning on digging to call in a request prior to excavation.
• Alabama’s law does not currently require all facility owner to participate in Alabama 811. Underground facility owners are given the option to either participate in AL811 or have an in-house program that meets some of the same operational requirements as are required of AL811. However, excavators are required to notify all underground facility owners 2 working days, prior to the start of excavation, whether they are or are not member of AL811.
Beginning in January 2021, all underground facility owner who have over 500 miles of underground and over 25,000 customers must be a member of Alabama 811. Beginning in January 2022, all remaining underground facility owners (less than 25,000 customers and less than 500 miles of underground, must be a member of Alabama 811.
• When digging around marked utilities - The law requires excavators to observe an eighteen (18) inch safety or tolerance zone – 18” either side of the marked utility line. While digging inside the safety zone, proceed cautiously with non-invasive equipment. If you encounter a rigid object, carefully clear away the soil to determine what is in the area. Do not use your hands to clear away the soil. For maximum safety, use an insulated object.
• State law requires that anyone excavating must have the underground facilities marked. It is a public safety issue for not only those doing the work but also those who may have loss of service due to a damaged facility. Excavating without having the lines marked can result in a $10,000 per incident penalty under Alabama law.
• Different Color Markings – White=Proposed Excavation; Red=Electric; Yellow=Gas; Orange=Communications; Blue=Potable Water; Green=Sewer
• 811 also operates a web portal and utilizes a mobile application to place your locate requests.
Senate Bill 315 was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on June 6, 2019.
Alabama 811 is the one call notification center for Alabama. Alabama 811 processes notification of proposed excavation activities and notifies member underground facility owners to mark their facilities prior to the excavation activities to reduce potential damages to the facilities and protect the public.
DC Gas is a member of 811.
Alabama’s Damage Prevention program was established in January 1975 by South Central Bell, Alabama Power Company and Alabama Gas Corporation and was known as Alabama Line Location Center (ALLC). It initially served the Jefferson and Shelby county areas. During the first year other underground facility owners showed an interest in participating and soon the ALLC had members across the entire state. The first year of state-wide operations, the ALLC processed just over 7,000 locate requests.
From January 1975 until December 1987, the ALLC was operated by South Central Bell. Due to divestiture of AT&T and court ruling, South Central Bell could no longer operate the one-call center. Alabama Gas Corporation agreed to take over the operations in December 1987.
In October 1994, the Alabama Line Location Center, Inc. became an incorporated entity as a nonprofit corporation governed by its member companies. With the continued education efforts of the one-call industry, the name was changed to Alabama One Call. This name change was to give industry name consistency with other organizations in other states and reduce the confusion of the one call center being a locating company.
In January 2011, as part of the national promotion and awareness of 811, Alabama One Call changed its name to Alabama 811.
