The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identities of four of the five people who were killed in a mobile home fire near Cartersville last Thursday.
The names of the confirmed victims are: Kayla Jackson, age 26, Kaylon Stotts, age 4, Jaycee Stotts, age 3, and Harley Stotts, age 18 months.
The fifth victim of last Thursday’s fatal fire was later confirmed as Cody Alexander Dove, 27, of Flat Rock, by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. This subject was the boyfriend of Kayla Jackson who lived at the residence.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said his office will continue an investigation and asks for the public's patience.
“I’d like to ask for the community to pray for the family in the wake of this tragic incident,” he said. “It’s especially tragic when the loss involves young children. I’d also like to ask for patience when it comes to this investigation.”
On Dec. 19, a call came into the DeKalb County 911 line reporting a structure fire off of Highway 75 near the Georgia state line.
Cartersville, Henagar, and the Tri-Community Fire Departments all responded to the scene. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Ider Police Department also responded to assist. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.
During the course of battling the blaze, five fatalities were discovered inside the structure. The remains were transported to The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy that began Friday.
“When such a great loss of life occurs, we must be thorough in handling the aftermath,” Welden said. “We owe it to this family to provide answers, especially when children are lost. We’ll update with more information as the investigation progresses. God bless.”
The incident is currently under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Fire Marshalls, and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensic Sciences.
