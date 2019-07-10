Tim Gilbert swears in

The Geraldine Town Council welcomed their newest councilmember Monday night.
Tim Gilbert was sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting to take the place of the late Councilman Orvil Breaden who passed away in May of this year.
Gilbert said he’d served on the Geraldine Town Council in the past and was honored to take on the position again.
Garbage pickup
The council did not take action on the subject of garbage pickup on Monday, as the councilmen agreed the options of an alternate company needed to be discussed and looked into more before making a decision.
After the county commission entered into a contract with Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. last month, many DeKalb County towns and cities are looking at different pickup options for their communities. At Geraldine’s work session on July 2, representatives from the City of Rainsville and ADSI, who has a three-year contract with the county, addressed the council with details about both of their services.
In Monday’s meeting, the council compared what both companies will offer and reviewed a contract proposal from Rainsville.
Rainsville will provide a dumpster once a year for a clean-up event for Geraldine residents. They also agreed in their proposal to gather all the existing ADSI cans that have been placed at residents’ homes and the old EC Waste cans and bring them to a central location for pickup, if approved by Geraldine. Rainsville will also offer senior discounts with a limit of 20 residents in the Geraldine town limits.
Gilbert asked why the limit was only 20 residents and why they couldn’t provide more senior or fixed income residents with a discount.
“I think we need to research this a lot more than what’s been put into it,” Gilbert said.
He said he’s been on the council in the past when there were incidents of residents’ garbage not getting picked up, and he does not want that to happen again.
Two senior residents in the audience spoke up during the call for public comment.
Rubye Turner said as long-standing residents, the senior citizens in Geraldine deserve a discount.
“I’m with Tim [Gilbert.] I think we should be given some rights in this city because we’re the ones that were here,” Turner said.
Turner said she called the county regarding the program with ADSI to ask about senior discounts and was told to talk to the mayor of Geraldine about the subject. Mayor Chuck Ables said the city could not give an out-of-pocket discount since they will receive no money back per customer, but Ables said he would discuss it further with the county commission.
Quaylene Allen said she is signed up for a fixed income, no-cost program that allows her garbage to be picked up for free. She said she was signed up several years ago but could not remember the name of the program and encouraged others to look into programs that may offer it.
The council decided, after a lengthy discussion, to remain with ADSI for the first quarter since many residents have already paid and then continue reviewing their options over the next three months.
The council also:
• approved to move forward with a memorial bench and plaque in memory of Councilman Orvil Bearden. The council set a $750 limit on the purchase.
• approved a $350 school resource officer training contribution.
• approved to accept a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu car from the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments at no cost to the city.
• adopted a resolution to surplus a 2006 Ford Taurus that was also contributed from TARCOG at an earlier date.
• approved to develop a resolution for Seth Maddox, an 18-year-old who just graduated from Geraldine High School who was recently named the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) U.S. National Champion in Microsoft PowerPoint 2016.
• approved to develop a resolution for Johanna Hammett, a Geraldine student who recently competed in the Alabama High School (AHS) Rodeo and was named the 2018-2019 AHS Rodeo Champion.
• heard from resident Gerald Tillman with his request to have a street light placed at his property. The council said an ordinance is in place that requires anyone with such a request to get the signatures of all adjoining property owners before a light is approved.
• approved to leave a Certificate of Deposit in the bank to renew.
