Moon Lake Library receives major grant

The Moon Lake Community Library, in Mentone, has received a grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance Recovery Program. The grant was funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Alabama Humanities Alliance made the funding available through a competitive grant process, inviting Alabama-based nonprofits with a demonstrated commitment to public humanities programming to apply. Grant winners include museums, libraries and achieves, historic sites, literacy groups, civic engagement organizations and more.
Moon Lake Community Library was one of only two DeKalb County organizations to be awarded a grant. This grant will make it possible to hire a new librarian, as well as supporting the library’s programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.