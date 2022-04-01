DeKalb communities working on planning

Planning is the focus right now in at least three DeKalb County communities.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said a steering committee will be formed to advise on the long-term comprehensive plan they contracted in December with the Birmingham firm of Goodwyn Mills Cawood to create.
The plan will serve as a marketing and recruitment tool while ensuring orderly growth and the wisest use of taxpayer dollars on public investments. Local impacts will be future land use, economic development, transportation, infrastructure, community design, housing, parks and recreation, sidewalk design, and supporting downtown businesses.
Along with appointed citizens, an executive committee will include Baine, Council President Walter Watson and Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer.
"We plan some community involvement meetings," Baine said.
In Mentone, a survey is being conducted to determine a path forward with the former Moon Lake Elementary School, which the DeKalb County Board of Education voted in February 2021 to close due to low enrollment and financial hardships. The property was deeded to the town.
The Adaptive Reuse Committee consists of 13 citizens deliberating on how best to use the 110-year-old historic site. They are considering a categorized list of possible future uses for the former school, along with potential sources of revenue to fund utilities and maintenace. The Community Involvement Advisory Subcommittee consists of Kelly Leavitt, Kathryn Norris and Ben Shurett.
Committee chairperson Bill Berry said, "Since our initial meeting, four advisory subcommittees have been considering their individual areas of focus... and at some point in April we will reconvene as a full committee and make some determinations that will be presented to the Mentone Town Council. A survey has been made available to the public for their input, and it will be a major component of our collective decisions."
Henagar residents also have a survey underway for guidance on what path that community should take in the future.
"Henagar Homegrown" is a strategic guide for the city that is "shaped by the communities values. It sets forth a collective vision, and both the short and long-term actions to achieve that vision," reads a Facebook page linking to an online survey that asks users to specify whether they live, work or worship in the city, own a business or property there, live nearby or visit Henagar for recreational purposes.
A community-wide meeting is reportedly scheduled for April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Limon's.
