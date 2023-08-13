Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.