Stephen Rollins plans to head back to war-torn Ukraine soon, to deliver funds and supplies to help the people of the country under siege by Russian forces for some 536 days.
Much of what he will take to Ukraine was collected here in Fort Payne and the surrounding area, where the congregation of Pine Ridge Baptist Church is working with Rollins and a non-profit -- Global Ukraine Initiative -- he founded to help orphanages and civilians in need in Ukraine.
He’s taken donations supplied by the church on previous trips.
“I can’t begin to tell you the difference the church is making there,” Rollins said. Through a long-time friendship with Pine Ridge Pastor Carl Partain, he was able to share with the congregation about the needs of people in Ukraine, and last August, was able to bring Yaroslav Nazarkevych, the pastor of Lviv Central Baptist Church to DeKalb County to speak at the church.
After he spoke, Partain said, the church collected probably its largest offering ever, to send to Ukraine. The church has continued to support Rollins’ work and collect donations.
Rollins said he’s made a number of trips to the embattled country, working with Lviv Central Baptist and with former military personnel there
to take supplies – which can be purchased in the areas farthest from the fighting – and taking them into the areas where fighting and shelling have occurred.
In those parts of the country, people may be without electricity, without running water, he said, but they’ve been welcoming to him and other Americans trying to help. The conflict has claimed many lives, leaving a number of children in orphanages, Rollins said, and that touches his heart deeply.
“People in the United States don’t know a tenth of what these people are going through,” Rollins said. In many cities, hospitals and medical facilities have been shelled, leaving people with nowhere to go for medical treatment or medicine. That means diabetics have trouble finding insulin, he said, and cancer patients aren’t able to get chemotherapy.
He said children have been taken from their homes and placed in camps to be “re-educated.” He said there are stories of groups of mothers going out, unarmed, trying to find their missing children.
Rollins came to work for Ukrainian relief efforts through his work with another non-profit he founded, the National Foundation for Military Families.
He said he became friends with a number of military personnel, and when Russia invaded Ukraine, some of those retired military personnel responded to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky making an appeal “begging for help.”
Some of his friends had suggested he come to help, given his experience working with a number of charities. One of those friends told him during a video chat that he was going to show him something he knew would “gut” Rollins. It was a mass grave that had been uncovered, with the bodies of civilians, including children.
It spurred Rollins to go to Ukraine, and what he saw there has kept him coming back.
During a visit to an orphanage, he said, he first experienced a child running up to him, grabbing his leg, saying, “please don’t let them hurt me.”
“From then on, I knew this is what the Lord wants me to do,” Rollins said. In trips to Ukraine, he’s seen evidence of civilians – women, and heartbreakingly, of children – killed by bombs and by gunfire.
He spoke of seeing a bombed children’s hospital with a shell still visible, with “for the children” written on it.
Rollins has posted a number of videos depicting the brutality of what's happening in Ukraine on Youtube. He said he's heard from two different Hollywood studios interested in using his recordings in documentaries about the war in Ukraine.
Even while in the United States, his phone sometimes blares with warnings – telling people in specific regions of Ukraine of incoming ordnance, and keeping him ever mindful of the danger his many friends in the region face.
Previously, Rollins had worked for some 28 years in the entertainment business, acting, producing and otherwise engaged in movie and TV work. He said as the years passed, he got burned out on the lifestyle.
He had worked in charity fundraising before, he explained, with the support organization for military families.
He even launched a run for President in 2012, troubled by foolish federal spending while military families were in need.
On his most recent trip to Ukraine, Rollins said the van he and others were using to deliver supplies was shelled. “Our driver lost an arm, and took shrapnel to a kidney,” he said. Rollins was injured as well and he returned to Alabama to get medical treatment and to raise for the relief effort.
By then, Rollins had made Pine Ridge Baptist his home church.
Rollins said he was put in contact with representatives of Zelensky’s government and had worked with them in the president’s United 24 campaign for aid for his country’s people.
The impact of United States' assistance in Ukraine can be observed, he said. He’s seen Ukrainian soldiers with U.S. emblems on their uniforms, and he had photos of Ukrainian military vehicles with crosses painted on them. He said he’d taken a number of gospel music CDs recorded by the Partain family. He said you can hear soldiers playing those CDs in some of the videos he’s recorded or that have been sent to him from Ukraine.
While the conflict there continues, Rollins said, he plans to continue doing what he can to help.
Partain said the church continues to help as well, and the church is willing to be a conduit for others who want to give to help Ukraine.
People cannot send money directly to Ukraine, Partain said. Rollins and Pine Ridge have established a way to get contributions to the country.
“He makes sure every dime gets to Ukraine,” Partain said of Rollins, to Lviv Central Baptist Church.
“We send it the way it makes sense,” the pastor said, by collecting at the church, then sending a bank draft to the Ukrainian church that has been working to help those in affected areas throughout the conflict.
Anyone who wants to help Ukraine can make donations through Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 1726 County Road 835, Fort Payne, 35968.
“We will make sure every dime donated gets to him,” Partain said.
