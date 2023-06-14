Mark your calendar for a day of fun and entertainment as Picnic in the Park makes a grand return to Geraldine Town Park on June 17.
Organizers are thrilled to announce that this year's musical acts are Average Joe, followed by the headliner Wildwood. Music isn’t all Picnic in the Park has to offer, though. The entire family can look forward to a myriad of activities and attractions.
The festivities will commence with a car show, showcasing some of the finest automobiles around, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the rest of the day's events kick into high gear. Families will be delighted to discover a wide range of activities specifically designed to captivate children, including a splash pad, kiddie train, and an inflatable play area. Also, Brandi Still will be offering face painting services to children, completely free of charge.
To enhance the festivities even further, Picnic in the Park is extending an invitation to food trucks and other vendors. The vendor fee for this year's event is set at $25, ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes.
Dust off your picnic blankets and grab your friends and family. Picnic in the Park promises to be an exciting day celebrating the community. Admission and parking will be free. Call 256-659-2122 to apply to be a vendor or if you have any other questions about Picnic in the Park.
