Calera man indicted for sexual abuse, interference with custody

Kelly Kevin Wachs, of Calera, AL was arrested after a grand jury indictment for the Charge of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Interference with Custody.
According to the Rainsville Police Department, this investigation started in April of 2020 after a concerned parent reported a possible problem between her juvenile daughter and Wachs.
Wachs was arrested on January 25, 2022 and later released on a $57,500 bond.
Police Chief Michael Edmondson said he is proud of the investigators at Rainsville Police Department “for all their hard work and for the continued commitment to keeping criminals off the streets.”
