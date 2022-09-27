Located on Grand Avenue in Fort Payne is a little-known therapy clinic named Therapy Junction, headed by Dr. Paige Wright.
Therapy Junction just celebrated its second birthday after the clinic’s abrupt start.
In the last month, the clinic has done over 4,000 visits and they don’t appear to be slowing down because, after just two years, they are doubling the clinic’s treatment area.
This has been done under the leadership of Wright, who knew that she would be going into pediatric therapy from a very young age.
“When I was learning how to walk as a baby, I fell on the kitchen floor and my knee swelled up really big and I was diagnosed, 18 months old, with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.” On top of suffering a disability from a young age herself, Wright has been around special needs children almost her entire life.
“My mom was also a foster parent for special needs kids… My mom kept children with significant needs for most of my life.”
At the age of seven, Wright realized that her path was in the same area and decided that she wanted to be a pediatric physical therapist. After graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2005 with her doctorate degree, she began work in DeKalb County and surrounding areas and has done that work for the last 18 years.
However, she doesn’t call herself Dr. Wright.
“I work with kids. I’m barefoot, half the time we’re on the floor playing.”
Despite not being a traditional doctor’s office, Wright offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
These different therapies all require different skill sets to tackle. Speech therapy works on speech, which can be expanded into the understanding of speech or expression of speech.
It can also include cognition but speech therapy even reaches into feeding therapy.
“We have lots of little ones, babies for instance, that have difficulty learning how to latch onto a bottle… and also feeding as kids get older.”
Speech therapy also tackles augmentative communication, which is for children who are non-verbal. The clinic utilizes computers or other devices to help them communicate.
Speech therapy is not the only therapy available at the Therapy Junction, the clinic also performs occupational therapy.
“Occupational therapy by definition is therapy that helps you get back to your occupation. A child’s occupation is play. They’re supposed to play so anything that keeps them from doing that. That prevents a child from being able to function the way that they’re supposed to function would fall underneath occupational therapy,” she said.
Some of the ailments that can require occupational therapy would be behavior, attention to an activity, physical deficits, socioeconomic, or psychological.
Another therapy available at Therapy Junction would be physical therapy, which focuses on the ability to move, strength, and range of motion. It is expanded into also helping play skills with kids, helping kids be able to interact with their environment, engagement with others, following directions, playing, etc.
With such a large variety of treatments and diagnoses, Therapy Junction tries to make sure that “if there’s anything that is standing in the way of a kid being a kid… we can address those issues.”
The staff Wright employs also stands prepared for almost anything, as they have multiple bilingual interpreters and even a trilingual interpreter.
The clinic is offering new therapy options to assist all the patients they see. One of these new therapies is hippotherapy, or therapy with a horse.
This idea might seem strange at first, but there are several benefits to hippotherapy.
“So like as someone is riding a horse, it really helps with like the hip and pelvis movement… it mimics the typical gait of a child so that can help with that. They can help kids to develop core strength… also can help kids with higher spasticity, which is a higher muscle tone, to relax.
“A lot of times our kids on the autism spectrum relate better to animals than they do to humans. So we can kind of reach them in ways that we wouldn’t be able to otherwise.”
Hydrotherapy serves a similar purpose but utilizes water instead of horses.
“The pool can provide resistance or assistance. So if you go against the water, you get resistance, if you allow the water to assist you, it can be easier. A lot of the kids just respond better because it’s a new environment. It’s fun. A lot of our kids who have significant needs are easier to treat in the pool because they can relax, water helps to relax their body and we can move them through some of the therapeutic maneuvers.”
Therapy Junction also tries to make themselves accessible to local families, as a lot of the services they offer aren’t available anywhere close unless you feel like making a drive to Hunstville or Birmingham, which can be a very scary situation for a child who may not understand what’s going on.
