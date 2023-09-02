Donation made, June Jam 2024 date announced

The June Jam Foundation kicked off donations of money raised in June Jam 17 with a gift of $20,000 to the VFW Post 3128 Wednesday, and a big gift to fans as well: the official announcement of June Jam 18, to be held June 1 at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds.
Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry made the announcement Wednesday, as they presented a check and a special edition signed June Jam guitar to Eric Dudash, past commander of Post 3128 and logistics chairman for June Jam 2023, on behalf of the VFW. The specially designed guitar also was presented to entertainers at the show, according to Alabama Fan Club & Museum Director Greg Fowler.
“Further information about June Jam 2023 donations and June Jam 2024 will be forthcoming,” Fowler said.
As word spread about the announcement of the show date, social media pages related to the band and its fans lit up with questions: How can I get tickets? Who is performing?
That information will be made public, as further details are worked out.
The band brought back the music festival this past June after a 26-year hiatus, bringing a solid line up of entertainers to the stage at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds, and bringing some 10,000 people to Fort Payne to enjoy the show.
Since the show originated in 1982, it has given back to the community. In reviving the music festival, Owen and Gentry pledged to continue to do so.
The first June Jam in 1982 brought 30,000 people to Fort Payne; by 1991, it drew a crowd of 67,000, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation.
es.
Fowler said organizers have plans to make the June Jam experience even better for 2024.
VFW Post 3128 was pleased to be a part of bringing the show back. Previous concerts were held at Fort Payne High School Stadium; June Jam 2023 relocated to the VFW fairgrounds.
"We are so happy to be able to serve our community,” said Dudash, who is also senior vice president of the State VFW. “Bringing back June Jam to our community was such an honor.
“And to host Alabama, a band that bleeds red, white and blue -- we are excited to keep this going!" he said.
"It took an entire community to come together to make this event happen. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when we all blend together,” Dudash said.
“When in the service active duty, we fight for freedom and our brothers and sisters at our side. Back home, veterans now work for and serve our community.”
The donation from the foundation will be put to work for the benefit of the people of DeKalb County.
“The June Jam Foundation funds will be used right here locally, in service to the community, whether its educational scholarships with the DeKalb County or donating to the amazing services our community provides to its citizens,” Dudash said. “And of course, supporting our veterans in the local area and ensuring they are taken care of.”
The June Jam Foundation has raised more than
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.