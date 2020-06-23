Nine dual enrollment students receive high school, college diplomas simultaneously

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is thrilled to announce that nine dual enrollment students are receiving both a two-year degree and a high school diploma this year. Despite being faced with the unique challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, all nine students successfully completed the requirements needed for graduation. Several local high schools are represented with this year’s dual enrollment graduates.
The graduates are Raegan Ashley and Laura Boehringer of Fort Payne High School, Gary Gattis and Kenzi Traylor of Plainview High School, Hannah Benton and Cadence Dooley of Kate Duncan Smith DAR School, Jacklyn Garcia of Asbury High School, and Garrett Akins and Sydney Winkles, both home educated.
“We are very proud of these students, and I know their high schools are as well,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “They are excellent students, and completing college early will allow them a head start on their careers. Along with saving time, these students have saved themselves and their families substantially in education costs.”
Garrett Akins is a home-educated student from Fort Payne. Garrett began taking Dual Enrollment courses in the 10th grade on campus at NACC. Garrett is graduating from Northeast with an Associate of Science in English. He plans to attend Faulkner University and participate in their Great Books program with an emphasis on Biblical Studies. Garrett received a Founder's Scholarship to Faulkner University.
A Fort Payne High School graduate, Raegan Ashley has earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Northeast. She will also graduate with an Associate in Applied Science in Pre-Nursing this summer. Raegan received the Shorter Provost Scholarship and will attend Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, this fall where she will begin nursing school. After completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she hopes to work in pediatric oncology. Raegan would like to attain a Master of Science in Nursing in the future.
Hannah Benton is a graduate of Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant, Alabama. She has earned an Associate of Arts in General/Pre-Liberal Arts from Northeast. Hannah plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and major in Chemistry. Hannah discovered her passion for chemistry in her classes at NACC. She hopes to become a Pediatric Oncologist in the future.
Laura Boehringer is from Fort Payne and has earned an Associate of Arts in General/Pre-Liberal Arts from Northeast. She plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Laura will be participating in the UAH Honors College and will be majoring in Chemical Engineering, which she expects to complete more quickly because of dual enrollment.
Cadence Dooley is another graduate of Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant. She has earned an Associate of Science in Business. Cadence plans to attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham this fall and major in Marketing.
Jacklyn Garcia has earned an Associate of Science Pre-Nursing from NACC. She was awarded the Presidential Recognition scholarship from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and will be attending as a Dean's Scholar in the fall. She will also be in the UAB Honors College and has been offered early acceptance into the UAB School of Nursing and UAB Graduate School. Jacklyn's goal is to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing and become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.
Gary Gattis is from Plainview High School and is graduating NACC with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice. Gary received a transfer scholarship to Jacksonville State University, where he will attend this fall. Gary was selected by the DeKalb County School Board for a student tech position last year because of his dual enrollment experience.
Also a Plainview High School graduate, Kenzi Traylor has earned an Associate of Science in Business from NACC. Kenzi received a transfer scholarship to Jacksonville State University, where she will attend this fall to begin completing her Business Administration degree. She also received the Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship.
Sydney Winkles is a home-educated student from Henagar, Alabama. Sydney earned an Associate of Science in Pre-Nursing at Northeast. She has been accepted into the Nursing Program at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where she will begin the program this fall to gain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Sydney feels drawn to Geriatric Nursing and looks forward to taking care of her patients in the future.
NACC’s Dual Enrollment Coordinator Staci Miller is very proud to see these students achieve this accomplishment. “This year, NACC set a new record of dual enrollment students graduating from high school and receiving their Associate Degree at the same time. During this time, I have had the wonderful opportunity of getting to know each of these students and their future plans. Each of these nine students are exceptional. Not only did they demonstrate the motivation and determination to complete challenging coursework, but they remained focused during a pandemic. I will always feel proud of them, and I am excited to see what the future holds for each of them,” said Miller.
The Dual Enrollment Program at Northeast allows high school students to enroll at Northeast and earn credits for a high school diploma and for a postsecondary degree. The Dual Enrollment Program is open to all students meeting the requirements as outlined in the NACC Catalog or online at www.nacc.edu.
Dual Enrollment enriches course opportunities and academic rigor for high school students. This program shortens the time to attain a college degree and provides students with college credit that is transferable. Grades earned through dual enrollment will become part of a student’s permanent high school record and collegiate transcripts.
NACC’s regularly scheduled 2020 graduation ceremony has been postponed until this September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information about NACC’s dual enrollment courses, contact Mrs. Staci Miller, Dual Enrollment Coordinator, at 256-228-6001, ext. 2225, or by email at millers@nacc.edu. If you are interested in more information about NACC, visit us online at www.nacc.edu or download our free app. Call us at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001. Keep up with us on social media by following us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.