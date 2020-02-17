ion for more than 20 DeKalb County WWII and Korean War veterans on Valentine’s Day night.
Henagar Mayor Lee Davis presented each veteran with an engraved pocket watch on behalf of the City of Henagar and 23 other sponsors. The mayor also presented each veteran with a memory book which had over 45 certificates and letters of appreciation.
Secretary of State John Merrill was present and gave each veteran a personalized resolution, and DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow presented a proclamation to the city from the Covington Region Honor Flight Network and proclamation to each veteran.
The Henagar Jr. Beta Club provided valentines boxes for each veteran and the Fort Payne JROTC presented colors and performed a saber detail for the veterans.
Music for the event was provided by The Ivey Family and Mark Mitchell, and Mark Finlayson performed the National Anthem.
The following men were honoured:
• Barron, Marvin L. (Dr.)
WWII - Army
• Bryant, Marvin
WWII - Navy
• Clayton, William Kenneth
Korean War, US Army Corporal
• Colvard, Tim W.
WWII, Navy Aircraft Carrier, Seaman 1st class USS Randolph
Dobbs, Noah L.
WWII
Navy Aircraft Carrier, Fireman 2nd Class Franklin Roosevelt
• Fowler, Glen W.
WWII
Marines Private (Iwo Jima)
Navy 2nd Petty Officer - Atlantic Fleet
• Gibson, William Coleman (Dr.)
WWII – Army Private 1st Class
• Hammonds, Lee Millard
WWII Navy
• Hendrix, James Luther
WWII Army Sergeant
• Hilley, James M.
WWII – Army – Air Corp - Corpal
• Ivey, Andrew Jack Jr.
WWII Army Corporal 489th Quarter Unit
England, France & Germany
• Ivey, H. Loyd
WWII Army Corporal - Hawaii
• Lacy, C. Rambert
WWII Navy Seaman 1st Class North Atlantic
• Little, Jacob L.
WWII Navy Seaman 1st Class
• Moehr, Robert L.
WWII – Navy 1st Class Petty Officer
• Moses, J.T.
WWII Army Corporal - Germany - Battle of the Bulge
• Ringer, Raymond Edward
WWII Army Technician 4th Grade, Combat Engineer
• Samples, E.C.
WWII Navy
• Satterfield, Rhodney V.
WWII Army Private 1st Class – Europe
• Stowe, John W.
WWII Airforce - Msgt
• Thompson, H. Lelon
Navy Commission Officer
WWII and Korean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.