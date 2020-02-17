ion for more than 20 DeKalb County WWII and Korean War veterans on Valentine’s Day night.

Henagar Mayor Lee Davis presented each veteran with an engraved pocket watch on behalf of the City of Henagar and 23 other sponsors. The mayor also presented each veteran with a memory book which had over 45 certificates and letters of appreciation.

Secretary of State John Merrill was present and gave each veteran a personalized resolution, and DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow presented a proclamation to the city from the Covington Region Honor Flight Network and proclamation to each veteran.

The Henagar Jr. Beta Club provided valentines boxes for each veteran and the Fort Payne JROTC presented colors and performed a saber detail for the veterans.

Music for the event was provided by The Ivey Family and Mark Mitchell, and Mark Finlayson performed the National Anthem.

The following men were honoured:

• Barron, Marvin L. (Dr.)

WWII - Army

• Bryant, Marvin

WWII - Navy

• Clayton, William Kenneth

Korean War, US Army Corporal

• Colvard, Tim W.

WWII, Navy Aircraft Carrier, Seaman 1st class USS Randolph

Dobbs, Noah L.

WWII

Navy Aircraft Carrier, Fireman 2nd Class Franklin Roosevelt

• Fowler, Glen W.

WWII

Marines Private (Iwo Jima)

Navy 2nd Petty Officer - Atlantic Fleet

• Gibson, William Coleman (Dr.)

WWII – Army Private 1st Class

• Hammonds, Lee Millard

WWII Navy

• Hendrix, James Luther

WWII Army Sergeant

• Hilley, James M.

WWII – Army – Air Corp - Corpal

• Ivey, Andrew Jack Jr.

WWII Army Corporal 489th Quarter Unit

England, France & Germany

• Ivey, H. Loyd

WWII Army Corporal - Hawaii

• Lacy, C. Rambert

WWII Navy Seaman 1st Class North Atlantic

• Little, Jacob L.

WWII Navy Seaman 1st Class

• Moehr, Robert L.

WWII – Navy 1st Class Petty Officer

• Moses, J.T.

WWII Army Corporal - Germany - Battle of the Bulge

• Ringer, Raymond Edward

WWII Army Technician 4th Grade, Combat Engineer

• Samples, E.C.

WWII Navy

• Satterfield, Rhodney V.

WWII Army Private 1st Class – Europe

• Stowe, John W.

WWII Airforce - Msgt

• Thompson, H. Lelon

Navy Commission Officer

WWII and Korean

