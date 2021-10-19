RTI Pumpkin Run returns Oct. 23

Rainsville Technology, Inc is gearing up to host its annual 5K and Fun Run, also known as The Great Pumpkin Run, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Saturday, Oct. 23.
“We are so excited to be able to host the 8th annual RTI 5K Great Pumpkin Run,” said RTI Human Resource Administrator Delena Owen Cornelius. “With such uncertain times, it is exciting to be able to give back.”
RTI encourages everyone to come out and support the event in which 100% of the proceeds benefit the DeKalb County CAC.
Participants may pre-register for $25 at runsignup.com by searching RTI 5K The Great Pumpkin Run or on the day of the race for $30.
“If you haven’t already signed up, you can register the morning of the race from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.,” said Owen Cornelius. “Fun Run for ages nine and under begins at 9 a.m. I can’t wait to see you all there.”
The overall first place female and male winners will receive $100, second place $75 and third place $50.
Participants are encouraged to dress up for their annual Halloween costume contest.
“Have fun and dress up. Costume contest will begin at 7:40 a.m.,” Owen Cornelius said. “Race will begin promptly at 8 a.m.”
The best costume winner will receive $50 and a medal.
Owen Cornelius commends RTI’s race committee for their efforts and hard work.
For additional information, contact Delena Owen Cornelius at 256-638-9760 or via email at delena_owen@moriroku-na.com.
For a link to signup, visit RTI 5K Great Pumpkin Run on Facebook @RTI5KGreatPumpkinRun.
