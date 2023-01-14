Former Rainsville Police officer Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged this week with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after wrecking a vehicle in Jackson County last summer, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The 2021 Chevy Tahoe that she was driving at 6 a.m. on July 26, 2022, left the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole and overturned in the accident, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey in a press release.
