Rainsville preps for 60th Christmas parade

Rainsville’s annual Christmas Parade is always special, but this year’s event on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. will commemorate 60 years of bringing joy to local families.
Highlights featured in the parade include floats and vintage automobiles, as well as appearances by marching bands from Fort Payne High School, Scottsboro High School, and Plainview High School, as well as bagpipes and a drum band from the Huntsville Fire Department and the big man himself, Santa, riding on a fire engine at the finale.
This year’s Grand Marshal is Rodney Williams, owner of Sylvania Pharmacy, who was the Chamber’s 2019 Person of the Year.
Rainsville Chamber Executive Director Sandy Goff said she expects to see a lot of faces along the parade route. “We always have a lot of participation anyway, but 60 years means a lot for the community,” she said.
Area church groups always turn out for the parade, and Goff said the Broadway Baptist Church puppets will ride along one float. Fortner 4-Christ and the Partain Family with Pine Ridge Baptist Church plan to sing in the parade.
Families are sure to get a good view of the fun by finding a spot to watch somewhere between Boykin Tractor and Casa Poblano’s Mexican Cuisine on Main Street. The parade route stretches on for about a mile along Alabama Highway 35. Parade entries will need to start lining up at 10 a.m. at and near Sam Ellis Drive. It will end near the new Lydia’s ACE Hardware.
To join in the event, all floats, vehicles, horses, and other entries must pre-register before Nov. 29. There is no cost to register, and non-commercial participants (churches, school clubs, volunteer rescue squads, or other non-profits) can win a contest for first place ($500), second place ($300), or third ($200). Prizes in these amounts will also go to the top three commercial entries, as assessed by an independent group of judges.
Goff said the parade has grown over the decades. In a world of rapid change, residents enjoy celebrating this community holiday tradition.
Entry forms are available at the Rainsville Chamber office. You can also get information and complete the parade registration form at http://rainsville.info/wp-content/uploads/2019-Parade-Application-Form-3.docx
For additional information, call the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce at 256-638-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.