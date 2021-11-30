Alleged gun smugglers arrested on I-59

Two Texas men are in the DeKalb County Detention Center after being caught with illegal firearms on I-59 Monday.
At approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 59 in the north bound lane between Collinsville and Fort Payne. After it was found that the two occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a concealed handgun without a permit, both were detained.
After a search of the vehicle was conducted, a large number of firearms were found concealed in the vehicle. Most of the firearms had the serial numbers ground off. This is oten done by criminals to avoid the firearms from being traced or to hide that they are stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed the firearms were to be sold illegally on the black market.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Narcotics Unit also arrived to assist.
Both subjects, Nathaniel Jahiem Alexander, 20, of Richmond, Texas, and Isaiah Khawme Alexander, 23, of Richmond, Texas, were both charged with eight felony counts of Altering the Serial Number of a Firearm. Isaiah was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
Both subjects are being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set by a judge.
The case has been referred to the appropriate federal agencies and more charges may be pending upon further investigation.
“This is a great arrest by our criminal interdiction team,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “These firearms were likely stolen and were on their way to an inner-city area to be sold to criminals. These guns could have been used in future crimes, or could have potentially killed someone. This is exactly why being pro-active is so important in law enforcement. Hard work could potentially save someone’s life down the road,” said Sheriff Welden.
