Northeast Alabama Community College invites the public to attend Dr. Richard Bailey’s presentation entitled “They Too Call Alabama Home: African Americans and the Bicentennial.” The event will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m. in the music auditorium of the William M. Beck Health and Fine Arts Building on campus.
This presentation will focus on African Americans with ties to Alabama who have made significant contributions to the state, nation, and world. Alabama’s bicentennial provides an excellent medium to highlight their achievements in such areas as business, education, entertainment, military affairs, religion, and sports.
This seminar is one in a series of lectures sponsored by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University. The series is funded by the Kelly Mosely Endowment in honor of Dr. Ralph B. Draughon, president of Auburn University from 1947-1965.
For more information about the event, contact Blake Wilhelm at wilhelmb@nacc.edu or call him at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, extension 2288.
For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App from the Apple App Store of Google Play Store. Follow NACC on social media.
