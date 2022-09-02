NACC plans $5.2 million stadium with return of sports

This artist rendering by McKee and Associates shows what a state-of-the-art stadium on campus might look like, with artificial turf and lights to allow night games. 

 NACC

Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell announced Thursday that NACC has submitted initial plans to establish a women’s softball team at the college and will build a women’s softball stadium on campus.

“This is a first step,” he said in a press release. “It is our belief that given the popularity of women’s softball in our area and in the state, and given the quality of players that we have in our area, this would be quite a success.”

